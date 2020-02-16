Pune: Naina Gunde to remain at helm of PMPML despite transfer order

Naina Gunde, who was transferred to Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI), did not move to the new post. The state government later appointed Pavneet Kaur to the TRTI post. Naina Gunde, who was transferred to Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI), did not move to the new post. The state government later appointed Pavneet Kaur to the TRTI post.

Although the state government issued orders transferring incumbent chief managing director (CMD) of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mandal Ltd (PMPML) last month, it appears that Naina Gunde will continue to hold the post.

Vijay Suryavanshi, who presently works as Raigad district collector (DC) and was to take over as the CMD of the transport body, did not join the post and was later sent to Kalyan as the new municipal commissioner for the city.

Also, Gunde, who was transferred to Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI), did not move to the new post. The state government later appointed Pavneet Kaur to the TRTI post.

On January 16, the state government had issued a notification of transfer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in different departments. Gunde was transferred to TRTI and Suryavanshi to PMPML.

According to a source from PMPML, “After the transfer order was issued, Vijay Suryavanshi was to join by January 20. But he was not happy and refused to join PMPML. He also requested a transfer to another place. Now, he has been transferred to Kalyan as the municipal commissioner.

“As Suryavanshi did not join PMPML, Gunde was not relieved from the CMD’s post. Recently, the state government had transferred Kaur to the post of TRTI commissioner. Now, it is clear that Gunde will continue as PMPML CMD,” the official added.

