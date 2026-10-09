Pune-Nagpur special trains for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Check timings

The additional services aim to manage the expected rush of passengers attending Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, which commemorates Dr B R Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 11:50 AM IST
Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, Pune-Nagpur special trains, Pune Nagpur train schedule, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din special trains, Pune Nagpur unreserved train, train 01215 Pune Nagpur, train 01216 Nagpur Pune, Central Railway special trains, Pune Nagpur train timings, Pune Nagpur train stops, UTS ticket booking, October special trains, Nagpur Pune return train, Central Railway news, Indian Express newsTrain on Demand (TOD) services will run from Pune to Nagpur on October 19 and 21, while return services from Nagpur to Pune will run on October 20 and 22. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Central Railway said Friday it will operate two pairs of unreserved special trains between Pune and Nagpur from October 19 to 22 to accommodate the anticipated rush of passengers travelling for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din commemorates Dr B R Ambedkar’s historic conversion to Buddhism, along with around six lakh followers, marking a significant moment in India’s social and religious history.

Train on Demand (TOD) services will run from Pune to Nagpur on October 19 and 21, while return services from Nagpur to Pune will run on October 20 and 22, according to a press release from the Pune Division of Central Railway.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Buddha Purnima: Why Ambedkar converted to Buddhism

Train No 01215 Pune-Nagpur Special will leave Pune at 2.50 pm on October 19 and 21 and reach Nagpur at 7.30 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 01216 Nagpur-Pune Special will leave Nagpur at 11 pm on October 20 and 22 and arrive in Pune at 4.20 pm the next day.

Also Read | Mumbai-Bengaluru special train announced: Check route, stops, timings and travel time

The trains will have 18 coaches, including 16 general second-class/sleeper-class coaches operated as unreserved coaches and two guard/luggage vans.

All coaches of Train Nos 01215 and 01216 will be operated as unreserved coaches. Passengers can purchase tickets through the UTS system, including the UTS mobile application and booking counters. Normal fares applicable to Superfast/Mail/Express trains will be charged.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Indian Railways announces 100 special trains for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath: Check details

The special trains will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Ankai (passing halt), Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, and Ajni.

The Central Railway urged passengers to check arrival and departure timings at their stations through the Indian Railways enquiry portal or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app before starting their journey.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments