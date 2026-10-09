Pune-Nagpur special trains for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Check timings

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Central Railway said Friday it will operate two pairs of unreserved special trains between Pune and Nagpur from October 19 to 22 to accommodate the anticipated rush of passengers travelling for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.
Dhammachakra Pravartan Din commemorates Dr B R Ambedkar’s historic conversion to Buddhism, along with around six lakh followers, marking a significant moment in India’s social and religious history.
Train on Demand (TOD) services will run from Pune to Nagpur on October 19 and 21, while return services from Nagpur to Pune will run on October 20 and 22, according to a press release from the Pune Division of Central Railway.
Train No 01215 Pune-Nagpur Special will leave Pune at 2.50 pm on October 19 and 21 and reach Nagpur at 7.30 am the following day.
In the return direction, Train No. 01216 Nagpur-Pune Special will leave Nagpur at 11 pm on October 20 and 22 and arrive in Pune at 4.20 pm the next day.
The trains will have 18 coaches, including 16 general second-class/sleeper-class coaches operated as unreserved coaches and two guard/luggage vans.
All coaches of Train Nos 01215 and 01216 will be operated as unreserved coaches. Passengers can purchase tickets through the UTS system, including the UTS mobile application and booking counters. Normal fares applicable to Superfast/Mail/Express trains will be charged.
The special trains will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Ankai (passing halt), Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, and Ajni.
The Central Railway urged passengers to check arrival and departure timings at their stations through the Indian Railways enquiry portal or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app before starting their journey.