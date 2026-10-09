Pune-Nagpur special trains for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Check timings

Train on Demand (TOD) services will run from Pune to Nagpur on October 19 and 21, while return services from Nagpur to Pune will run on October 20 and 22. (Image generated using AI)

Central Railway said Friday it will operate two pairs of unreserved special trains between Pune and Nagpur from October 19 to 22 to accommodate the anticipated rush of passengers travelling for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din commemorates Dr B R Ambedkar’s historic conversion to Buddhism, along with around six lakh followers, marking a significant moment in India’s social and religious history.

Train on Demand (TOD) services will run from Pune to Nagpur on October 19 and 21, while return services from Nagpur to Pune will run on October 20 and 22, according to a press release from the Pune Division of Central Railway.

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Train No 01215 Pune-Nagpur Special will leave Pune at 2.50 pm on October 19 and 21 and reach Nagpur at 7.30 am the following day.