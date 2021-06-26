Pune and Nagpur report maximum mucormycosis cases and deaths in Maharashtra

Of the 780 deaths in Maharashtra due to the infection, also known as black fungus, 93 were reported from Pune, 104 from Nagpur and 79 from Aurangabad.(Express Photo)

Pune and Nagpur have reported the maximum cases of mucormycosis due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra. The number of deaths in these two districts is also among the highest in the state.

Till date, the state has reported a total of 8,367 cases of mucormycosis with the highest numbers in Pune, 1,234, and Nagpur, 1,339. Aurangabad has the third highest number of cases, at 945, according to a state analysis of cases till June 24.

Of the 780 deaths due to the infection, also known as black fungus, 93 were reported from Pune, 104 from Nagpur and 79 from Aurangabad. In Pune, at least 886 patients are still under treatment for the infection at various hospitals.

Mucormycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection known as black fungus, manifests in the skin and also affects the lungs and the brain. Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It mainly affects people who are on medication for health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens, according to experts from the Covid-19 task force.

While cases have been on the decline, authorities at Sassoon General Hospital said that as a tertiary care hospital, they often get referrals from outside Pune and even a few from other states.

“Cases have reduced but not to that extent where it has reduced every else. We are getting cases from Dhule, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Kolhapur and Solapur and presently we are admitting at least four to five new patients with mucormycosis daily at Sassoon General Hospital even this week, when cases have reduced elsewhere. Earlier, we saw 10-12 admissions daily,” said Dr Sameer Joshi, deputy dean of B J Medical College in Pune. At least 235 surgeries have been conducted to treat patients with mucormycosis at Sassoon hospital.

“These patients have to be observed for a long period of time as they require hospitalisation and surgery,” Dr Joshi said.

Other cities in Maharashtra have also reported several cases of black fungus. Mumbai has reported 529 cases and 50 deaths due to mucormycosis while Solapur has, till June 24, reported 505 cases and 56 deaths.

Nashik till June 24 had 557 cases and 60 deaths, Sangli reported 269 cases and 16 deaths, Ahmednagar reported 258 cases and 20 deaths, and Thane reported 255 cases and 38 deaths. As many as 4,301 patients with mucormycosis are under treatment across the state, according to the report.

