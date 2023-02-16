scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Pune’s Mylab inks pact to launch Thermo Fisher Scientific’s RT-PCR kits in India

These kits are to be used for diseases such as multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MTB MDR), M. tuberculosis complex (MTB), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), HIV, and for genetic analysis (HLA B27).

Pune’s Mylab inks pact to launchThermo Fisher Scientific’s RT-PCR kits in IndiaMylab, in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, aims to increase access of the tests to a greater proportion of the population in the country and across the world.(Photo/Mylab)

The Applied Biosystems TaqPath PCR kits developed by US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific for infectious diseases such as variants of tuberculosis (TB), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and viral hepatitis have received licensing rights from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

These kits to be used for diseases such as multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MTB MDR), M. tuberculosis complex (MTB), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), HIV, and for genetic analysis (HLA B27) will be manufactured in India in association with Pune-based startup Mylab Discovery Solutions.

In India, TB, HIV and viral hepatitis are serious public health problems. Timely and accurate diagnosis is needed to eliminate these diseases by 2030. Highly accurate and effective diagnostic tests such as RT-PCR will help in the significant reduction of the burden of these diseases.

Mylab, in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, aims to increase access of the tests to a greater proportion of the population in the country and across the world. “The laboratories in India and globally that rely on the innovative products from Thermo Fisher, now will benefit with a much wider range of quality made-in-India diagnostic tests. Also, we would be assisting in tools for analysis of data to help labs make accurate results for their customers,” Hasmukh Rawal, managing director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said in a statement Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
More from Pune

“India faces challenges in controlling the spread of various diseases. At Thermo Fisher Scientific, the aim is to offer new innovations and workflows to advance research and diagnosis of these infections,” said Jagjit Singh Anthak, director of Genetic Sciences Group and Specialty Diagnostics Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 16:53 IST
Next Story

This tool could protect artists from AI-generated art that steals their style

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close