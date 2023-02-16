Pune’s Mylab inks pact to launch Thermo Fisher Scientific’s RT-PCR kits in India

The Applied Biosystems TaqPath PCR kits developed by US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific for infectious diseases such as variants of tuberculosis (TB), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and viral hepatitis have received licensing rights from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

These kits to be used for diseases such as multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MTB MDR), M. tuberculosis complex (MTB), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), HIV, and for genetic analysis (HLA B27) will be manufactured in India in association with Pune-based startup Mylab Discovery Solutions.

In India, TB, HIV and viral hepatitis are serious public health problems. Timely and accurate diagnosis is needed to eliminate these diseases by 2030. Highly accurate and effective diagnostic tests such as RT-PCR will help in the significant reduction of the burden of these diseases.

Mylab, in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, aims to increase access of the tests to a greater proportion of the population in the country and across the world. “The laboratories in India and globally that rely on the innovative products from Thermo Fisher, now will benefit with a much wider range of quality made-in-India diagnostic tests. Also, we would be assisting in tools for analysis of data to help labs make accurate results for their customers,” Hasmukh Rawal, managing director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said in a statement Thursday.

“India faces challenges in controlling the spread of various diseases. At Thermo Fisher Scientific, the aim is to offer new innovations and workflows to advance research and diagnosis of these infections,” said Jagjit Singh Anthak, director of Genetic Sciences Group and Specialty Diagnostics Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific.