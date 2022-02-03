Pune: Mylab launches CoviSwift, a ‘point-of-care testing solution’

Mylab Discovery Solutions on Wednesday announced the approval and launch of CoviSwift for testing for Covid-19. CoviSwift is the first point-of-care testing solution that can be used in small labs, in-hospital labs and airports.

CoviSwift is driven by RT-PCR gold standard technology as against the CoviSelf rapid antigen home testing kit. The test is expected to be available in the market by early February.

The solution comprises the CoviSwift assay and Compact-Q machines which can process 16 samples within 40 minutes. This is approximately four times faster than the traditional method of RT-PCR testing while maintaining the gold standard accuracy.

“Being a point-of-care solution, it will enable small labs and collection centres to do Covid-19 testing. This may increase testing capacity in India from 3,000 labs to 60,000 labs,” said Hasmukh Rawal, managing director of Mylab.

“With this solution, we have solved many age-old problems in RT-PCR testing. For example, RT-PCR test components need to be stored and transported at -20 degrees at all times, but the CoviSwift test will be stored and transported at room temperature. This means RT-PCR testing can now reach small towns and villages where cold chains are not available or electricity is not continuously available. We have applied for a series of patents on underlying technologies and we believe this solution will change the face of molecular diagnostics for years to come,” Rawal said in an official statement.