Missing Nepali woman found dead in Pune, man arrested for murder following dispute over extramarital relationship

A missing person inquiry has culminated in a grisly discovery after the Pune police said that a 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man following a dispute over their extramarital relationship.

On Saturday, the woman’s body was recovered from dense bushes in the Bhilarewadi area, near the new tunnel on the Mumbai–Bengaluru highway. The deceased was identified as Manisha Damai, a resident of Narhe and a native of Nepal. The police arrested Prakash Tikhatri, 30, also a Nepali native, currently residing in Hinjewadi, for the crime.

The case surfaced when Manisha’s family approached the Ambegaon police station Saturday to report her missing.