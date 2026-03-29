Missing Nepali woman found dead in Pune, man arrested for murder following dispute over extramarital relationship

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A missing person inquiry has culminated in a grisly discovery after the Pune police said that a 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man following a dispute over their extramarital relationship.
On Saturday, the woman’s body was recovered from dense bushes in the Bhilarewadi area, near the new tunnel on the Mumbai–Bengaluru highway. The deceased was identified as Manisha Damai, a resident of Narhe and a native of Nepal. The police arrested Prakash Tikhatri, 30, also a Nepali native, currently residing in Hinjewadi, for the crime.
The case surfaced when Manisha’s family approached the Ambegaon police station Saturday to report her missing.
“The deceased and the accused were in an extramarital relationship,” said investigation officer and Sub Inspector Feroz Mulani. “Probes revealed that Tikhatri wanted to end the affair, but Damai insisted on continuing it. This led to a heated confrontation.”
According to the police, the accused lured Damai to a secluded spot in Bhilarewadi on March 18. There, he allegedly strangled her with a rope and fled the scene.
“An inquiry into the missing complaint revealed that she was in a relationship with the accused. So we picked him up for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed that he had strangled the woman with a rope,” said Mulani.
The police took the suspect to the location where he allegedly murdered the woman. A team, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite, Assistant Commissioner Rahul Aware, Senior Inspector Sharad Zine, and Inspector Gajanan Chormale, visited the crime scene. Authorities reported that the woman’s body was discovered in the bushes in a decomposed state.
The body was taken to a hospital for a postmortem. The police booked the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103 (1) for murder. Further investigation is on, the police said.