Pune: Woman, her lover arrested for killing husband and blaming death on Covid

The police probe revealed that Ashwini was in a relationship with Sutar and the duo had allegedly murdered Manohar.

A 19-year old woman, along with her lover, has been arrested in Pune for allegedly murdering her husband by giving him sleeping pills mixed in milk and later strangling him to death. This comes days after the woman had said that her husband had died of Covid-19.

On the morning of May 24, Manohar Namdeo Hande (27) was found dead in his house in Uruli Devachi. His wife Ashwini (19) had told the police that Manohar had tested positive for Covid and later succumbed to the virus.

Senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi, who is in-charge of the Loni Kalbhor police station, said, “Following the sudden death of Manohar, we launched a probe. The wife of the deceased had told us that the man had tested positive for Covid. But we found out that the man had in fact tested positive earlier but recovered. We had various suspicions and kept a close watch.”

A police officer said that one of the teams also started looking into the call records of the wife and the persons she was in contact with. The call and location details revealed that a man identified as Gaurav Sutar was not just in contact with Ashwini but had also come to their house the night before Manohar died.

Senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi said, “Our investigation suggests that the night before Manohar was found dead, Sutar had given Ashwini a packet of sleeping pills. She later mixed these pills in the milk she served to Manohar. After he was sedated, Ashwini and Sutar smothered and strangled Manohar to death. They later floated the story that Manohar had died of Covid. Both of them were placed under arrest on Saturday.”