Pune murder case to which shooters in Sidhu Moosewala killing are linked

A suspect allegedly linked to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was arrested from Pune by the Pune Rural police and the Delhi police’s Special Cell. Siddesh Hiraman Kamble alias Saurav alias Mahakal, who is in his early 20s, is alleged to be linked to the key sharpshooter in the Moosewala case, Santosh Sunil Jadhav.

Jadhav is wanted by the Pune Rural Police as the prime suspect in a case of the brutal murder of a criminal from the Manchar area of Pune in August 2021. According to police officials, Jadhav has multiple serious offences registered against him, including a case of attempted murder.

Here are the details of the sensational daylight shooting.

The background

Onkar Annasaheb Bankhele, 24, a resident of Eklahare village in Manchar area in Ambegaon taluka in Pune district, was an old rival of Jadhav. Before Bankhele’s murder, the two had been having fights over supremacy in their territories.

The probe by Pune Rural police has revealed that a few days before the murder, Jadhav posted a threat to Bankhele in Marathi on social media saying ‘I will finish you before the sun rises.’ “Santosh Jadhav, I will shoot you when we meet, wherever you are,” was Bankhele’s status message on a social media platform in Marathi.

The police believe that the exchange of threats between the two on social media was the immediate reason behind the hit on Bankhele.

The murder

On August 1, 2021, Bankhele’s brother Mayur, received a call around 3 pm that some people had shot his brother dead near a poultry farm on the Eklahare Sultanpur Road. When Mayur along with others reached the spot, they found Bankhele lying in a pool of blood with bullet injuries. His two-wheeler was lying next to him.

The police probe later revealed that three people had chased and shot Bankhele dead at around 2.30 pm on that day. A joint probe was launched by the Pune rural police’s Local Crime Branch and Manchar police station, which has jurisdiction over the area.

The probe

Bankhele’s brother named Jadhav as the prime suspect in the case in the First Information Report (FIR) he filed. Along with the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Section 302 for murder, the police also later invoked Section 120B for criminal conspiracy saying that the murder was well planned and premeditated. The police have so far arrested seven people in connection with the case, who are known to be associated with Jadhav. They have also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the murder case.

Pune Rural police officials said that the last known location of Jadhav was in Rajasthan. A case of attempted murder has also been registered against Jadhav in the Ganganagar area in Rajasthan in between, they added. The almost cold trail in the Bankhele murder case started heating up as Jadhav’s name cropped up in the Moosewala murder case along with Mahakal.

The Pune rural police said on Wednesday that immediately after Bankhele’s murder, Mahakal provided a place of hiding to Jadhav as they were looking for him. The police have booked Mahakal under the provisions of the MCOCA for aiding Jadhav after Bankhele’s murder.