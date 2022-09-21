Pune: PCMC to not lift wet garbage from 700 ‘big’ housing societies from October 2

From October 2, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will not lift wet waste from as many as 700 residential societies that generate more than 100 kg waste. Instead, the civic body has asked the societies to segregate wet and dry waste and convert wet waste into compost within their premises.

PCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner (health) Ajay Charthankar told The India Express, “We will not lift wet garbage from big housing societies that generate more than 100 kg waste per day, irrespective of the number of flats in the society.”

There are over 5,000 residential housing societies in PCMC’s jurisdiction. Of these, around 700 have been classified as ‘bigger’ residential societies which generate more than 100 kg garbage every day. “Of these 700 societies, a little over 200 have set up their waste processing units. The rest are yet to take action despite being told several times,” he said, adding, “We have been sending notices to these housing societies since 2017. Notices were sent in 2018, 2019 and even in the last two years.”

He said in 2016, it was made mandatory under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 for housing societies to segregate dry and wet waste and process them at their end. “After the rules came into force, the builders started providing space inside housing societies to convert wet waste into compost. However, despite the space, several housing societies failed to set up their own wet waste processing units,” he said.

Charthankar further said that societies set up before 2016 can either make space for setting up wet waste processing plants or can handover their wet waste to private parties. “These private parties charge some fees for converting the wet waste into compost. There is no capping on their fee. In turn, the societies can either use the compost for their gardens or can sell it off. The choice is theirs,” he said.

He added that societies that face problems in setting up waste processing plants or face issues in using the compost will be provided necessary help. “We are conducting workshops and counselling sessions for housing societies. We are also contemplating handing over the task of converting wet waste to compost to self help groups. This will help the bigger housing societies in finding quick redressal to their problem of wet garbage,” he said.