Pune Municipal Corporation’s Covid helpline flooded with over 1,000 calls a day

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started facing the pressure of steadily increasing number of coronavirus infection cases in the city, with the civic body receiving at least a 1,000 calls a day from local residents who seek help and advice on treatment for the infection.

“The increase in the number of newly-infected Covid-19 patients keeps the helpline busy throughout the day with citizens seeking necessary help. We are receiving around 1,000 calls related to treatment,” said an officer from the Disaster Management department of PMC.

Those with symptoms of the infection are enquiring about the nearest testing centres, he said, adding that the PMC has started 17 swab collection centres across the city.

“Those testing positive for the infection call us to get necessary advice on getting treated and they are referred to the ward medical officer of their area… most want to be in home quarantine but the ward medical officer takes a call based on the kind of residence of the infected person,” the officer said.

“Some patients call to seek help in getting admitted to hospitals and they are referred to the dedicated cell that looks after bed management for Covid-19 patients,” he added.

There have been complaints of unavailability of beds in many private hospitals for Covid-19 patients but the civic administration has been claiming sufficient availability of beds in government and private hospitals.

“There are beds in Naidu and other civic hospitals, along with Sassoon Hospital. But it seems local residents prefer to get admitted in private hospitals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government is likely to reopen the jumbo facility for Covid-19 patients in the city at the College of Engineering ground. “The structure for the jumbo facility is ready. It would not take much time to restart the facility after a decision is taken on it in the Friday meeting,” said a civic health officer.

On Wednesday, the PMC had identified 1,352 new cases, taking the daily positivity rate to 17.51 percent. It has led to an increase in active cases to 7,719 compared to 1,383 cases a month ago.

