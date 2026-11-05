Pune Municipal Corporation begins plans for Shaniwarwada to Sarasbaug road tunnel

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in ... Read More
Pune Municipal Corporation has started planning the construction of a four way tunnel road from Shaniwarwada to Saras Baug to decongest city roads, mainly Bajirao Road and Shivaji road.
A PMC official said, “There was a demand for Kasba Peth assembly legislator Hemant Rasane to tackle the traffic situation in the heart of the city by constructing a road tunnel that would ensure traffic cutting across the main market place passes without affecting the area.”
The civic administration is set to appoint a consultant to prepare a development project report for the proposed road tunnel, he said, adding there will be a detailed study on the project’s impact.
The first tunnel in the city was constructed for Pune Metro rail from Rangehill to Swargate for the underground metro route, which is now being extended to Katraj. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has already started to plan a tunnel from Yerawada to Katraj to curb traffic.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis had urged authorities to develop a network of tunnels to resolve traffic issues in Pune. “Pune has less roads as per norms set considering the population and area of the city. There is no space for roads on land so the only best option is to go underground,” Fadanavis had said.
Accordingly, authorities decided there will be a road tunnel from Bhosari on Old Mumbai-Pune highway to Undri on Solapur highway bypass and Ramnadi on Mumbai-Pune highway to Rajaram bridge on Sinhagad road. The tunnel from Hingne on Sinhagad Road to Padmavati on Satara road will be developed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). In addition, there is a plan to construct a tunnel from Wadki to the proposed Purandar Airport by Pune metro.
“Pune has defence areas, institutional areas, forest areas and hills located inside the city. This has resulted in a dependency on radial roads. The only way out is to have underground roads to tackle the increasing traffic issue,” said the PMC officer.
Story continues below this ad
BJP legislator Rasane had earlier made demands for the construction of a road tunnel since the last year.
Rasane had proposed a four-lane tunnel from Shaniwarwada to Swargate and Sarasbaug to Shaniwarwada, as an alternative to Shivaji Road and Bajirao Road. “The heart of Pune city witnesses traffic chaos every day. The tunnel project is expected to enable an environmentally friendly passage for vehicles that would ensure the conservation of heritage structures. Over 1 lakh vehicles pass through the road every day,” he said.
Rasane had requested Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to grant central funding for the project, and he had reportedly assured that the Centre would help.