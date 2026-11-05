Pune Municipal Corporation begins plans for Shaniwarwada to Sarasbaug road tunnel

Pune Municipal Corporation has started planning the construction of a four way tunnel road from Shaniwarwada to Saras Baug to decongest city roads, mainly Bajirao Road and Shivaji road.

A PMC official said, “There was a demand for Kasba Peth assembly legislator Hemant Rasane to tackle the traffic situation in the heart of the city by constructing a road tunnel that would ensure traffic cutting across the main market place passes without affecting the area.”

The civic administration is set to appoint a consultant to prepare a development project report for the proposed road tunnel, he said, adding there will be a detailed study on the project’s impact.