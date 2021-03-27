Pune Municipal Corporation to take over 50% beds at major private hospitals

There are plans to increase bed capacity to 500 in the next week and further increase to 800, as per need (Representational image)

EVEN AS the PMC reaches the threshold of its existing ventilator and ICU bed capacity for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, the civic administration has decided to take over 50 per cent of the total beds at major private hospitals in the city.

Based on the March 25 situation, the PMC had only 17 ventilator beds, 29 ICU beds without ventilators, 180 beds without oxygen and 453 beds with oxygen available for patients, out of the total 4,802 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients.

The number of deaths in the city has been increasing along with the number of newly infected patients. The need for hospitalisation, mainly for oxygen therapy and ventilator support, is increasing every day. “We took over 80 per cent beds at private hospitals during the peak last year. However, the authorities have been directed to take over 50 per cent of the total beds at private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients as the remaining would be available for non-Covid patients,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the district.

The PMC has decided to take over 2,890 beds for Covid-19 treatment, out of 5,782 operational beds at 36 private hospitals. Private hospitals are already treating 1,583 Covid patients leaving 1,307 beds available for new patients.

The PMC is trying to increase bed capacity and has restarted the jumbo hospital on March 22. At present, it has the capacity of 210 beds, including 125 for oxygen therapy, 25 for ventilator support and 60 for non-oxygen therapy. There are plans to increase bed capacity to 500 in the next week and further increase to 800, as per need.

“The PMC received around 35 ventilators from the Centre during the peak last year. They are being used at Naidu, Dalvi, Baner and Sassoon hospitals. All of them are in working condition,” said Sanjeev Waware, assistant medical officer.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The civic administration has also started deputing civic staff at private hospitals for tracking real-time bed situation and informing the war room for bed management. The war room has received many calls seeking beds for treatment of patients in critical condition.

The PMC has made 45 ambulances with oxygen facility available 24×7 for transporting patients to hospital, and their service can be availed on emergency call 108 and 9689939381. People can also seek beds for critical patients by calling 020-25502110.

The hearse van can be demanded for transportation of deceased Covid patients on 9689939628, 9011038148, 020-24503211 and 020-24503212.



The PMC has a total of 78 ambulances available, of which 46 are owned by the civic body and 32 are private, taken over by the PMC. The civic administration is using 16 for transporting dead bodies and remaining 62 as ambulances, including 45 with oxygen facility.