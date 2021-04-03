Pune Municipal Corporation to shut spas, gyms, sports complexes

The PMC has decided to close swimming pools, spas, gyms, sports complexes and clubs for a week from Saturday(File)

IN ADDITION to different restrictions across the district to contain the spread of Covid-19, the PMC has decided to close swimming pools, spas, gyms, sports complexes and clubs for a week from Saturday, while violators of prohibitory orders on the gathering of five or more persons during the day will be fined Rs 1,000 each.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said swimming pools, spas, gyms, sports complexes and sports clubs will be closed for a week. This is in addition to closure of hotels, restaurants, bars, food courts, malls, and theatres in the district, he added.

Kumar said restaurants will be able to run home delivery services till 11 pm and food stalls alongside streets could also run parcel services. Essential workers were being allowed to commute during curfew timings, he added.

Coaching for MPSC and UPSC will be the only educational institutes allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity till April 30.

Kumar also said industries or private offices should arrange for transportation of employees till public transport buses were allowed.