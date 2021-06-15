Pune Municipal Corporation to sell 1512 apartments to increase revenue, reduce maintenance cost

The project-affected people included those displaced for carrying out development works mainly road widening and other civic works. The owners were given the compensation of the land, while the occupants were temporarily rehabilitated in the civic-owned apartments. (Representative Image)

In a bid to increase its revenue as well as reduce maintenance cost, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to sell 1,512 of its apartments allotted on rent to those affected by various projects of the civic body.

“The civic administration had proposed to sell the apartments it had rented to house the affected people. The proposal was given approval by the City Improvement Committee,” said Anand Rithe, chairperson of the committee.

The proposal will now be forwarded to the standing committee and general body before implementation.

The PMC has been acquiring the apartments from various builders in return of additional floor space index (FSI), Rithe said. These apartments were being rented out to house the affected people from 1991-92 on nominal rental charges.

The project-affected people included those displaced for carrying out development works mainly road widening and other civic works. The owners were given the compensation of the land, while the occupants were temporarily rehabilitated in the civic-owned apartments.

“These apartments are of 270-square-feet area and can be sold to its current occupier at the cost ranging from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh,” Rithe said, adding that the PMC was getting a nominal rent of Rs 450 per month from the apartments, while their maintenance cost was higher.

This move will give a lump-sum amount to the civic body and also work as a source of property tax every year after they are sold to the project-affected people, he added.

These apartments are being rented in Aundh, Kothrud, Warje, Karvenagar, Dhole-Patil road and Hadapsar ward office area. The main civic departments have rented 1,081 apartments, while 431 have been rented by ward offices to rehabilitate the project-affected people for various civic works.