Pune Municipal Corporation to restart Covid care centres amid surge in cases

After deciding to restart a jumbo hospital at CoEP ground to cater to the rise in Covid-19 patients in need of hospitalisation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now decided to restart Covid care centres (CCC) in different parts of the city to provide institutional isolation to patients with mild symptoms having no proper facility of home isolation.

The PMC had set up 31 CCCs across the city after the outbreak of Covid-19, with a total capacity to accommodate around 16,000 patients at a time. The civic body had taken over hostels of colleges, residential buildings constructed under Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Balewadi stadium, marriage halls and residential hotels to set up CCCs. It helped the PMC to isolate patients from densely-populated area like slums and contain the spread of the disease. However, it began to temporarily shut down CCCs in August due to a slowdown of the viral spread and decline in number of patients seeking institutional isolation.

“It is necessary to restart CCCs in the city considering the ongoing Covid-19 surge and the number of citizens getting infected. Thus, new CCCs would be made operational from March 20,” said Rajendra Muthe, deputy municipal commissioner and coordinator for institutional quarantine facilities.

The PMC plans to set up four CCCs to accommodate a total of 1,250 patients, including 350 patients in Sant Dnyaneshwar hostel in Yerawada, 300 patients in Pathare Stadium in Kharadi, 300 patients in Bankar School in Hadapsar and 300 patients in Nandan Actura in Baner.

Muthe urged the respective heads of civic departments to carry out repair and maintenance work of the structures along with ensuring necessary infrastructure for the CCCs. He directed that the assistant municipal commissioners of the respective ward offices where the CCCs would be set up should appoint necessary medical officers and staff to manage the CCCs. He further added that the CCC should be cleaned at least two times in a day.

On Tuesday, the PMC decided to restart the jumbo facility for three months due to increasing number of patients in need of hospitalisation. The contracts of 117 health workers appointed in various civic hospitals have been extended to help handle the situation due to the Covid-19 surge. The PMC has already increased swab collection centres across city to scale up testing.

The municipal commissioner has warned that patients in home isolation would be forcibly shifted to institutional isolation if they are found violating home quarantine norms. The PMC will be displaying boards on the entrance door of residences of patients so no one from outside could enter the premises and also put stamps of home quarantine on the wrist of patients so that they are easily identified in public places.

The PMC has further started to reintroduce strict restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city which include closing schools, colleges, allowing offices to run with 50 percent attendance and strict directions of following the standard operating procedures for commercial establishments, including restaurants and malls.