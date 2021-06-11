Pune Municipal Corporation to not withdraw restrictions completely despite eligible for Level 1 reopening

The PMC presently has imposed Level 3 restrictions in the city based on its previous week's Covid-19 situation. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

With decline in average positivity rate over the past week to 4.95 per cent and average bed occupancy to 23.33 per cent, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), despite coming under Level 1 category reopening, has preferred not to withdraw restrictions completely. Instead, the PMC declared relaxations in the existing restrictions from Monday by allowing all category shops, including malls, to stay open till 7 pm on weekdays and dine-in service allowed at restaurants till 10 pm. The rules for PMC will be applicable for Pune Cantonment Board and Kirkee Cantonment Board, officials said.

“The average positivity ratio in the city in the past week has been 4.95 per cent and average bed occupancy has been 23.33 per cent,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

Level 1 category includes cities and districts that have a positivity rate of five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent. The PMC presently has imposed Level 3 restrictions in the city based on its previous week’s Covid-19 situation.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after taking the weekly Covid-19 review for Pune district, had indicated that restrictions in the city could be relaxed from Monday if the improved Covid-19 situation continues for the next two days.

The state government allows administrative units in Level 1 to allow category shops, including malls, to operate in regular time and theatres, including multiplexes, single screen and cultural halls, to operate regularly. It enables regular operations of restaurants, public places, private offices, 100 per cent attendance in private and government offices, sports activities, television and film shooting, social, cultural and entertainment programmes, marriages, funerals, meetings, construction work, operations of gym, salon, beauty centres, spas, wellness centres, public transport buses, industries and employee commuting. It had also stated that there will be no curfew or prohibitory orders in units falling in Level 1 category.

In his order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said the PMC is further relaxing restrictions with all essential and non-essential category shops allowed to operate till 7 pm on all days, except non-essential category shops, which will be closed on weekends. Malls will reopen with 50 per cent capacity and operate till 7 pm on all days but theatres, including single screen, multiplexes and cultural halls, will stay closed.

Dine-in will be permitted at restaurants, bars and food courts with 50 per cent sitting capacity till 10 pm with parcel service or home delivery till 11 pm. Liquor shops will run regularly on all days.

The PMC has allowed libraries, coaching classes and training institutes to operate by ensuring 50 per cent sitting capacity. Similarly, gyms, beauty parlour, spas and wellness centres will run with 50 per cent capacity and on appointment basis.

Local train service will be allowed for those working in essential services and all working women and government employees. The public transport bus service will continue with 50 per cent sitting capacity and no standing passengers. Government and private offices are allowed to operate with 50 per cent staff attendance.

Public places, including gardens and open grounds, will be open from 5 am till 9 am and 4 pm till 7 pm every day. Outdoor sports are allowed throughout the day while indoor games are permitted from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Cultural, social and religious programmes are allowed till 7 pm with a maximum of 50 people while restriction on marriages with 50 people, cremation with 20 people and meetings with 50 per cent sitting capacity will continue.

Construction activity and e-commerce services will continue in a regular way. “The prohibitory orders restricting gathering of five or more people will continue while no free movement in public without valid reason will be allowed after 10 pm,” it said.

Export-oriented industrial units and essential goods units will operate with 50 per cent staff commuting only in office vehicles.

