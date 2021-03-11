Pune Municipal Corporation to implement 7th Pay Commission with retrospective effect from 2016

Mohol said the PMC has decided to implement the seventh Pay Commission with retrospective effect and distribute the pending amount in five installments. (Twitter @mohol_murlidhar)

In good news for the 18,000 civic staff in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body on Wednesday approved the implementation of the seventh Pay Commission with retrospective effect from 2016.

“The committee set up for submitting a proposal on implementation of seventh Pay Commission for employees of PMC carried out detailed discussion for a year. The elected representatives and civic officers discussed it in the standing committee before tabling it in the general body. The general body unanimously gave its nod to the proposal along with 22 suggestions,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

He said the PMC has decided to implement the seventh Pay Commission with retrospective effect and distribute the pending amount in five installments. “However, the implementation would begin only after approval from the state government,” Mohol said.

Leader of House Ganesh Bidkar of BJP said representatives of all political parties praised the efforts of civic staff while extending their support. “The PMC will have to distribute Rs 585 crore for the pending amount as the Pay Commission would be implemented with retrospective effect…,” he said.

“The responsibility of civic staff has increased now. They will have to themselves assess their performance in addressing civic concerns of the citizens. The increase in salary should reflect in improvement in quality of their work and there should not be negligence in duty,” said Bidkar.

“I expect the local party leaders of MVA will try to get the state government’s approval as early as possible,” he added.

