Pune Municipal Corporation to focus on community toilets

In its bid to make the city free of open defecation, the PMC — close to its target of constructing 21,521 personal toilets — would now focus on constructing good-standard community toilets.

“The PMC has constructed over 20,000 personal toilets and is leading in the entire country in construction of personal toilets under the Swachh Mission. We would soon achieve the set target. Now, the work would be fast-tracked for improving the existing public toilets as well as community toilets,” said municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar.

Wherever construction of personal toilets is not possible, the PMC would develop a community toilet with a new model wherein the premises would have a kiosk for online banking and civic services. A daycare centre may also be developed soon.

The PMC has identified 167 new locations where public toilets need to be constructed and the project would be completed by January 26, Mr Kumar said.

