Pune Municipal Corporation to allocate space for organic food stalls in market places

With the Maharashtra government promoting organic agriculture products in the urban area, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allocate dedicated stalls for organic food products in market places in the city.

Under the Balasaheb Thackeray Krishi Vyavsaya Gramin Parivartan popularly known as the State of Maharashtra Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART), the state government is implementing `Urban Food System’ in the city. “The PMC has decided to provide exclusive stalls for selling organic food items in the markets. There is a high demand for organic food in the city,” said a civic body officer.

“The agriculture companies or groups of farmers can apply for using the stall in the PMC. They will be provided the space. The farmers will have to get their products to market at their own cost. Interested eligible persons can apply for the stalls,” the officer said.

The deadline for submitting the application is July 20.

The civic body along with the state Agriculture Marketing Department would join hands in the initiative for providing space in the markets to sell organic food products, he said, and added that the project comes in addition to the weekly farmers’ market.