Pune: Administrator to take decisions in PMC as civic panels’ tenure ends

With the five-year term of the elected body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) having ended on March 14, the civic body has clarified that the tenure of its various committees has also come to an end, but their functioning will continue as per the law under the appointed administrator.

Municipal secretary Shivaji Daundkar said the five-year term of the PMC’s elected general body ended on March 14 and the state government has appointed the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar as the administrator for the civic body.

The municipal secretary department is responsible for organising meetings, preparing proposals and agenda for meetings along with finalising the minutes of meetings of the general body, standing committee and all other special committees.

Daundkar said the heads of all civic departments have been instructed to follow the new system for functioning as the term of the elected committees have come to end. “As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the general body meeting has to be conducted before the 20th of every month while the standing committee meeting has to be conducted every week. The meetings of the legal committee, city improvement committee, women and child welfare committee, sports committee, education committee and name committee have to be conducted every fortnight,” he said.

The municipal secretary said there is a system for the committees to submit proposals to the municipal secretary department which will then list them in the agenda of the meeting. “The action on the proposals would be taken as per the decision of the administrator,” Daundkar said.