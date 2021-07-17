Pune Municipal Corporation staffer ‘demands bribe for girl’s admission under RTE’, arrested

The official was arrested by ACB seluths while accepting the bribe.

THE PUNE unit of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an official of the education department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for allegedly accepting a bribe from the mother of a girl whose name appeared in the admission list of a school under the Right to Education (RTE).

The accused, identified as Shivaji Baban Bokhare (50), is an assistant administrative officer (class 2) at the PMC’s education department.

Shrihari Patil, deputy superintendent of police, ACB, said that the woman alleged that the officer demanded Rs 50,000 from her to clear all the required documents for the admission. The official was arrested by ACB seluths while accepting the bribe.