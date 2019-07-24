Pune Municipal Corporation sets up online portal for mandals to seek permissions for Ganesh festival

With just over a month left for the 11-day Ganesh festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started an online facility for mandals to apply for required permissions from the civic body.

“The Ganesh mandals have complained of delay in permissions from the authorities to erect pandals for the festival. Thus, we have started an online facility where these mandals can submit their applications for required permissions. The civic staff or police personnel will contact representatives of the mandal during the process of issuing permissions,” said PMC spokesperson Sanjay More.

He said the online facility was not applicable for permission to erect running pandal or arch near Ganesh pandals. Applications can be submitted till August 16, which can be tracked through the portal.

The mandals will have to submit details of its representatives, including name, email id, mobile number and photos of the president, vice-president, executive president and secretary. The mandals will also have to submit registration certificate with the charity commissioner, photocopies of various PMC permissions, police and no objection certificate from other concerned authorities.

Some thousand Ganesh pandals are erected every year during the festival in the city. The city witnesses a lot of tourists during the festival to watch the decorations and processions by Ganesh mandals.