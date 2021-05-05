Pune Municipal Corporation to set up 7 oxygen generating plants in civic hospitals

PMC staff refill portable oxygen cylinders from the oxygen development tank at Naidu hospital on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale).

With experts declaring that a third wave of coronavirus infections was inevitable in the country, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which is facing a shortage of medical oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients in civic hospitals, has decided to set up seven medical oxygen generating plants in various civic hospitals.

“The PMC is strengthening the health infrastructure in the city. It will be done in phases starting from setting up hospitals, purchase of medical equipment and increasing bed capacity in civic hospitals. This also includes setting up seven oxygen generating plants…,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol after inaugurating a plant at the PMC-run Dalvi Hospital.

He said the plant at Dalvi hospital in Shivajinagar was set up in 15 days, adding that there was need for oxygen generating plants considering the present shortage witnessed by civic hospitals.

Medical Oxygen of 10 litre per minute was needed for each bed, and 1,700 litre per minute for all beds in civic hospitals, so it was necessary to have more oxygen generation plants, said Mohol.