Pune Municipal Corporation sees maximum 115 Covid deaths in last week of June

The number of deaths between June 24 and June 30 is almost double the toll of the week preceding it. The number of deaths between June 24 and June 30 is almost double the toll of the week preceding it.

Areas in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction saw the maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last week of June, when as many as 115 patients succumbed to the infection.

The number of deaths between June 24 and June 30 is almost double the toll of the week preceding it, when 59 Covid-19 patients died between June 17 and 23. While the number of deaths has increased steeply, the mortality rate has remained relatively low at 2.8 per cent, since, with expanded testing, the number of patients has increased significantly as well.

A total of 22,182 persons were tested in the last week of June, more than double of the number of tests conducted in the first week, from June 3 to 9, when only 10,035 samples were tested. The positivity rate has increased to 18.4 per cent from 14.1 per cent in the corresponding period. Over 4,000 patients were diagnosed in the last week of June, higher than the 2,970 new patients diagnosed between June 17 and 23, and much higher than the 1,410 new patients reported from civic areas in the first week of June.

The last week of June also saw the maximum number of recoveries — 2,506 — almost double of the the 1,367 patients who recovered in the previous week.

The civic administration has been appealing local residents, especially those with co-morbid conditions, to stay at home and take extra precautions as most of the deaths registered in the city have been of co-morbid patients. The PMC has also been identifying and monitoring such patients through door-to-door surveys.

The civic body has also urged local residents to follow basic norms such as using masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

