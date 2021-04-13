Pune Municipal Corporation sanctions Rs 25 crore to step up fight against Covid-19

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for various expenses required to check the spread of Covid-19 infection and treatment of infected patients.

“There is a need to purchase medical equipment, masks, food for quarantine patients and other facilities at the civic hospitals, including jumbo Covid hospital, and setting up a new hospital,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Chairperson of the standing committee, Hemant Rasane, said the civic panel has approved Rs 25 crore to meet the expenditure for containment of the infection. The funds would be made available from budgetary allocation for other projects that are in the pipeline: Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college, river rejuvenation project and purchase of electronic buses.

Further, the PMC has decided to pay Rs 15,51 lakh per month to Indo Health Software Solution Pvt Ltd, appointed for running centralised bed management for needy patients. The agency was appointed at an expenditure of Rs 6 lakh per month till June but there has been an increase in the number of phone calls on the helpline for bed management. The number of employees at the bed management facility is also being increased to cater to the increased number of phone calls.

An amount of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the purchase of medicines at the dedicated Covid hospital in Baner and jumbo hospital in CoEP ground through a private agency which will be running medical stores in the respective premises for ensuring emergency medicines.

The PMC is also treating Covid-19 patients in a few of its civic hospitals while starting Covid Care Centers at four places in the city, with a plan to start 11 more centres as per the requirement.