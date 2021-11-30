Pune Municipal Corporation retains 50% occupancy cap for theatres, auditoriums

Days after Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the district administration has decided to do away with the 50 per cent occupancy cap on closed public spaces, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to retain all the revised Covid-19 restrictions declared by the state government.

“Only 50 per cent of the capacity would be allowed at cinema theatres, auditoriums, cultural halls, marriage halls and other closed premises used for organising programs, functions. For the open sky premises, the programs would be allowed with only 25 per cent of the capacity and if need be the disaster management cell would fix the capacity,” said the revised order.

If the capacity is more than a thousand then the disaster management authority would depute an officer to monitor the situation to ensure that there is no violation of Covid rules in the premises, it said, adding that the authority would be empowered to completely close the premises if there is a violation of rules.

It also said that face masks have to be used properly with the nose and mouth covered. “Handkerchief use will not be considered as mask and those using handkerchief will be penalised,” it said.

According to the order, those found violating Covid rules will be fined Rs 500, while the owner of the establishment will also be fined Rs 10,000 for failing to ensure compliance.

“Also, if the establishment has failed to follow the standard operating procedure then they will have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000,” the order said.

Similarly, if a commuter using public transport violates the rules then they will be penalised Rs 500 along with the driver of the vehicle. While the owner of the vehicle will have to pay fine of Rs 10,000.