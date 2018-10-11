Pune Municipal Corporation relies on private sector to achieve its PMAY target

The flats under construction by private sector and those by PMC will be ready by 2022. (Express photo) The flats under construction by private sector and those by PMC will be ready by 2022. (Express photo)

Having a target of constructing 38,813 dwellings in the Pradhan Mantrai Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) relies more on the private sector to fulfil its obligation for ensuring housing for all. The PMC started the implementation of the PMAY and had been able to float tenders for 6,264 houses under the scheme. The civic body had executed the exercise for PMAY by inviting applications from people, who had no house in the entire country and had an annual income below Rs 3 lakh.

“A total of 1.13 lakh people had applied for houses under PMAY, but only 38,813 were found eligible after the scrutiny of their documents,” said Rajendra Raut, Executive Engineer of PMC. The eligible citizens are entitled to 30 sq metre of flat under PMAY, for which the Union government is providing funds of Rs 2.5 lakh, he said.

The target to ensure house for all is high so the government has involved the private sector to fulfil the PMAY, Raut said. “A total of 10,137 flats under PMAY are being constructed by the private developers. They are provided with the basic FSI of 2.5 for construction of residential building along with discount in registration and stamp duty,” he added.

The flats under construction by private sector and those by PMC will be ready by 2022.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App