Pune Municipal Corporation, police team up to decongest 100 crowded spots on city streets

The civic body has already identified the 100 locations. The civic body has already identified the 100 locations.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and city police have planned a drive to decongest 100 locations in various parts of the city, which regularly witness traffic jams, by undertaking an anti-encroachment drive and removing vehicles abandoned on the streets. “The city police and PMC have identified 100 locations in the city that witness traffic jams every day. We have decided to undertake a drive to decongest these locations to enable smooth flow of traffic,” said Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

He said while police have been complaining of the poor condition of infrastructure provided by the civic body, the civic administration has blamed traffic wardens and policemen for the traffic congestion. “Multiple meetings were held between city police and the PMC administration. There is a strategy to jointly address the traffic issue,” said Rao.

The drive will start within two days, the municipal commissioner added. He said it was the responsibility of the PMC to ensure that footpaths and roads remained free of encroachment and round-the-clock monitoring would be conducted to ensure that.

As part of the drive, abandoned vehicles on the streets would also be seized. “The PMC has seized vehicles that have been abandoned or parked in civic property. But it can’t dispose them of without the permission of city police,” said Rao. He said the civic body had no space left to accommodate more abandoned vehicles.

“If the earlier vehicles are auctioned, we will have space to accommodate abandoned vehicles seized during this drive. City police has assured us that we will get the relevant permission,” he said.

Last month, the Maharashtra government had directed all the municipal corporations to draft a policy to take action against abandoned vehicles in public places and also establish a dedicated toll-free number where local residents can provide information about such vehicles to the civic body.

In June, during a special drive to seize the abandoned vehicles on city roads, the PMC had found that 50 per cent of the 690 abandoned vehicles were stolen and their number plates were changed.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App