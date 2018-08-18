Pune Municipal Corporation plans to spend Rs 75 lakh on renovation of Lal Mahal

The Lal Mahal was built in 1630 built Shahjiraje for wife Jijabai and son. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri and spent his childhood in Lal Mahal. The Lal Mahal was built in 1630 built Shahjiraje for wife Jijabai and son. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri and spent his childhood in Lal Mahal.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to renovate the historical Lal Mahal to attract more visitors and establish it as one of the main tourist destinations in the city. Maratha king Shivaji spent his childhood at Lal Mahal in Budhwar Peth area.

The civic standing committee on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 75.54 lakh for the renovation of the structure. “The renovation work of the historical structure would be completed in four months and would help in attracting more tourists towards it,” said Yogesh Mulick, chairperson of the standing committee.

The Lal Mahal was built in 1630 built Shahjiraje for wife Jijabai and son. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri and spent his childhood in Lal Mahal.

The structure also has historical importance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fought with Mughal general Shaista Khan in the structure.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cut Shaista Khan’s fingers while he was escaping through the window of Lal Mahal. The PMC rebuilt the structure from 1984 to 1988. It presently has oil paintings of important incidents to inform about the life of the Maratha king in the structure.

The committee also approved the proposal to enable dialysis at less price of Rs 200 per session to citizens in Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada after its success at Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App