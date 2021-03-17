Pune Municipal Corporation nod for extension of Metro route from Swargate to Katraj

After keeping it pending for two years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body on Wednesday gave its nod for the extension of the Metro rail route from Swargate to Katraj.

“The proposal to extend Metro rail route from Swargate to Katraj was pending for months. It was delayed mainly due to problems in holding general body meetings during the pandemic. Thus, the state government and union government did not allocate funds in their budget for the proposed extension of the route,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The approval to the detailed project report (DPR) for the metro route would speed up implementation and enable funds for the project, he said, adding that the proposal will soon be sent to the state government for approval.



Leader of House Ganesh Bidkar said the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has prepared the DPR for the extension of Metro route in the city.

As per the proposal, the Swargate to Katraj route will be an underground one and the PMC will contribute Rs 233.75 crore for land acquisition and rehabilitation as its share in the project.



Maha-Metro is developing the Swargate to Nigdi and Vanaz to Ramwadi route in the city. It has been conducting trial runs on the Swargate to Nigdi route in Pimpri-Chinchwad area and is soon going to start trial runs on the second route of Vanaz to Ramwadi on the Karve Road stretch.