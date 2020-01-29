Pune Municipal Corporation likely to explore possibility of owning reservoir, says civic chief

Meanwhile, the PMC has planned to draw water from Savitri river and allocated funds for the same in the draft budget for 2020-21. “It was planned 10 years ago to draw water from Savitri river. It will be tried in the next financial year,” said civic officer. (File photo) Meanwhile, the PMC has planned to draw water from Savitri river and allocated funds for the same in the draft budget for 2020-21. “It was planned 10 years ago to draw water from Savitri river. It will be tried in the next financial year,” said civic officer. (File photo)

In view of the increasing expenditure on water, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) might explore the possibility of owning a reservoir to meet the needs of the city at a lower cost.

“The PMC has to pay large amount to the state Irrigation department for drawing water to meet the needs of the city. It is high time the civic body should think of owning a reservoir instead of paying charges every year,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

He said the PMC could also explore the possibility of owning the reservoir in partnership with the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC), which manages all reservoirs in Krishna valley in western Maharashtra. “This will help the MKVDC in proper maintaining of the reservoir and take up initiatives to increase the capacity of the water body by removing the sludge,” Gaikwad said.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has ruled out construction on any new dams in the state. “It is not possible to construct new dams as there is no space for it,” he said.

“The possibility of extra water for the city can be met by drawing water from Mulshi dam,” Pawar said, adding that the 10 TMC water from the dam could be used for the city as well as rural area in the district. “It has been tried in the past by drawing one TMC water from Mulshi dam during summer and same can be done whenever required,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PMC has planned to draw water from Savitri river and allocated funds for the same in the draft budget for 2020-21. “It was planned 10 years ago to draw water from Savitri river. It will be tried in the next financial year,” said civic officer.

The PMC is all set to start its project to draw water from Bhama Askhed dam to meet the increased demands from Vadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Chandannagar, Vimannagar, Kalas and Dhanori.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App