Supriya Sule alleges PMC paper leak, seeks scrapping of exam

FIR filed against three students and two people who helped them at exam centre: Naval Kishore Ram

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
6 min readPuneAug 29, 2026 10:19 PM IST
In a social media post, Supriya Sule said, "A thorough investigation is necessary to clarify the nature of the paper leak case and its threads.In a social media post, Supriya Sule said, "A thorough investigation is necessary to clarify the nature of the paper leak case and its threads. (File Photo)
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Even as Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Saturday alleged that a paper leak had taken place in connection with the junior engineer recruitment examination of the Pune Municipal Corporation and demanded scrapping of the recruitment process, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram denied that a paper leak had taken place. He said three students had indulged in cheating and that an FIR was filed against them.

“There was no paper leak in connection with the junior engineer recruitment exam process. After investigation, we found that three students had indulged in cheating. The PMC has therefore declared their results as non-genuine and cancelled their candidature,” the PMC chief told The Indian Express.

In a social media post, Sule said, “The PMC has acknowledged that the paper for the junior engineer recruitment was received by only 3 students and has clearly concluded that a paper leak incident occurred. However, despite this, the PMC is not ready to cancel this recruitment process. Can the municipal corporation assure that this wrongdoing was limited to just these 3 individuals? A thorough investigation is necessary to clarify the nature of the paper leak case and its threads. But even before that, the Municipal Corporation is taking the selected candidates into service. As a result, the hard work of many other eligible and honest candidates has gone to waste. I request the Municipal Commissioner to cancel this flawed recruitment process and conduct the entire process afresh in a fully transparent manner.”

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PMC had published an advertisement on January 9, 2024 for vacant posts of junior engineer (Civil). It published a revised advertisement on October 1, 2025, adding that posts for social and horizontal reservation were required. PMC received 41,272 applications.

The PMC then first scheduled the examination for December 1, 2025, which was deferred to January 25, 2026 after candidate delegations cited the municipal council elections. “A second round of representations demanded that the examination be held only at TCS iON centres, and the PMC accepted that demand and deferred the exam again,” the commissioner said.

IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) finally conducted the examination on April 22, 23 and 29, 2026 at seven sessions across three days, at seven TCS iON centres.

The PMC published the result with total marks on June 9, 2026 and the subject-wise result on June 15, 2026, on its official website. On 19 June, 2026 it declared the list of candidates eligible for document verification, in the prescribed 1:3 ratio.

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The PMC chief said they verified original documents and certificates on June 24, 25, 29 and June 30, 2026, and gave candidates who had remained absent a final opportunity on 1 and 2 July 2026. The Staff Selection Committee met on August 28 2026, and the PMC issued appointment orders to 146 candidates out of the 169 vacancies, he said.

“After the PMC published the document verification list on June 19, 2026, an image purporting to show a question and its answer options from the examination began circulating on the social media platform X. We referred it to IBPS and directed a full integrity review,” Ram said.

“The image identified its own source. Within a session every candidate answers the same hundred questions, but the system randomises the serial position of each question and the order of its options separately for each candidate. No two candidates see the paper in the same form. IBPS matched the position of the question on screen, the sequence of its options and the time remaining against system records, and traced the image to a single candidate, at a single terminal, in Session 1 of April 23, 2026,” the PMC commissioner said.

“The circulated image and the data logs together identified three candidates. Each showed the same pattern: they scanned nearly all questions without answering them in the opening thirty minutes, then answered in rapid succession, and a washroom visit preceded every spike in responses. Their rough sheets were either absent or did not match the questions attempted. CCTV footage for these three candidates corroborated the log findings independently,” he said.

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The PMC chief said the data rules out any leak of the question paper before the examination. “Had the paper been available in advance, the logs would show a wholly different pattern, namely, rapid answering in the first thirty minutes. No log shows that. Three individual candidates committed malpractice inside the examination hall. The scores of every other candidate stand unaffected,” he said.

“An online examination is verifiable in a way an offline one is not. Because the system randomises the paper candidate by candidate, a leaked screen betrays its source. The system records every action. Each question visited, each response entered, each save, each time-stamp. It can reconstruct a candidate’s conduct minute by minute, months after the event, and the record is durable and independently auditable. TCS, the technology partner, and M/s Ernst & Young, the examination integrity service provider, each corroborated the findings separately,” he said.

The PMC, he said, has declared the scores of the three candidates non-genuine and cancelled their candidature. “It has also identified two functionaries whose movements coincided with the candidates’ washroom visits; the venue partner had supplied both as fixed manpower, one an electrician, the other infrastructure staff. PMC and IBPS have jointly registered an FIR against the three candidates and the two functionaries who connived with them. No officer or employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation, IBPS or TCS was found to be involved in any manner. The police will now analyse all this evidence in the case independently,” the commissioner said.

He added, “All available evidence and data logs show no indication that the paper leaked or that the process was compromised. The breach was individual, it was contained, the system’s own analytics detected it, and the Corporation acted before it made a single appointment.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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