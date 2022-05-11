Pune Municipal Corporation issues warning to manufacturers of idols made of PoP

Citing the guidelines of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned of action against those manufacturing idols of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in the city.

“The CPCB has issued guidelines on idols that are immersed in water bodies. Accordingly, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has guidelines for the same. Thus, there is complete ban on manufacturing of idols of PoP in the city,” said Yashwant Mane, incharge of PMC environment department.

It is mandatory for all the civic bodies to implement guidelines issued by pollution control board, he said. “The PMC is intimating manufacturers, artists and other individuals associated with the making of idols that they should not manufacture idols of PoP now onwards as there is a ban on it. If the guidelines are not followed then action would be initiated against the violators as per the directives,” he added.

The guidelines have been made mandatory from January 1 last year and there are specific instructions to intimate the manufacturers as well as Ganesh mandals on its strict implementation. Also, public awareness is being created on immersion of idols in water bodies, Mane said.

Last year, the PMC, as part of its initiative, collected more than two-and-a-half lakh Ganesh idols for immersion during Ganesh festival; most of the idols were made of PoP. The civic body has also been distributing Ammonium Bicarbonate to citizens for dissolving the idols in bucket at home. Around one lakh kg of Ammonium Bicarbonate is distributed among citizens every year.