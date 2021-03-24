Pune Municipal Corporation hospital staffer found dead, suicide suspected

A 52-year-old staffer of a hospital run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Gadikhana area was found hanging in a room of the hospital on Wednesday morning

IN a suspected case of suicide, a 52-year-old staffer of a hospital run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Gadikhana area was found hanging in a room of the hospital on Wednesday morning. Police have found a note in his pocket.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Tandale (52), who worked in the HIV wing at Dr Kotnis Municipal Hospital. He is survived by his wife and two children. A case of death pending probe into causes has been registered at Khadak police station.

Sub-Inspector Sanjay Pandhare, who is probing the case, said, “On Wednesday morning, the deceased was found hanging in a room on the first floor of the hospital. The officials later informed us. We have a found note in his pocket. The note names a colleague of his and says that he took the extreme step because the actions of this person have caused him anguish.”

Senior Inspector Shrihari Bahirat, in-charge of Khadak police station, said, “As part of the probe, we will try to ascertain whether the note has been written by the deceased. We will also be recording statements of the hospital staff and family members.”