Pune Municipal Corporation gears up for G20 summit meetings in the city

With a few meetings of the G20 summit likely to be held in Pune next year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun preparations by undertaking road repair work in parts of the city where delegates are likely to visit.

“The PMC has decided to beautify the various junctions on city roads ahead of the G20 summit in the city. The beautification work is undertaken a Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis,” said Prashant Waghmare, City Engineer, PMC.

Waghmare said PMC has set up a separate cell for the beautification of roads and junctions. “The civic administration has received 43 proposals for beautification of junctions and so far approved work for beautification of 12 junctions,” he added.

Officials said since representatives of the Union Government will visit Pune in January to review the preparations ahead of the G20 summit, the civic body wants to finish the work before that. The work includes resurfacing roads with priority for damaged roads and laying tar on concrete roads.

In a meeting to discuss the preparations for the G20 summit meeting, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar directed the civic road department to prepare the list of roads and estimated expenditure for repair of work. It includes 34 roads, including those in Dhayari, Kothrud, Aundh, Katraj, Hadapsar, and Nagar road.

According to officials, the civic body would spend Rs 142 crore on the repair and redevelopment of 38 km of roads. The repair of 30 km of main roads would require Rs 130 crore while 8 km of inner roads would need Rs 12 crore.

A few meetings of the G20 summit are also going to be held in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. India will take over the rotating presidency from December 1.