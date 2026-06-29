Pune Municipal Corporation explores artificial rain to boost dam storage amid water crisis

Facing a severe water shortage following a delayed monsoon and dwindling reservoir levels, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is exploring the feasibility of artificial rain to increase water storage in dams supplying the city.

“The delayed monsoon has significantly affected water storage in the reservoirs supplying Pune. We have already imposed alternate-day water supply, but the continuing lack of rainfall is a matter of serious concern. The administration has been directed to study the feasibility of artificial rain to increase water storage if rainfall remains deficient,” said mayor Manjusha Nagpure.

The decision was taken at a meeting of leaders of all political parties, where possible measures to tackle the water crisis were discussed, she added.