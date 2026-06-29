Pune Municipal Corporation explores artificial rain to boost dam storage amid water crisis

The Pune civic body mainly draws water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. Some areas of the city get water from Bhama Askhed and Pavana dams.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readJun 29, 2026 10:32 PM IST
PMC artificial rain plan aims to boost dam storage through cloud seeding (Image generated using AI)PMC artificial rain plan aims to boost dam storage through cloud seeding (Image generated using AI)
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Facing a severe water shortage following a delayed monsoon and dwindling reservoir levels, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is exploring the feasibility of artificial rain to increase water storage in dams supplying the city.

“The delayed monsoon has significantly affected water storage in the reservoirs supplying Pune. We have already imposed alternate-day water supply, but the continuing lack of rainfall is a matter of serious concern. The administration has been directed to study the feasibility of artificial rain to increase water storage if rainfall remains deficient,” said mayor Manjusha Nagpure.

The decision was taken at a meeting of leaders of all political parties, where possible measures to tackle the water crisis were discussed, she added.

Also Read | IMD forecasts light rain in Pune till July 1

According to Nagpure, the civic administration has been asked to prepare a detailed report covering the technical feasibility of cloud seeding, its likely effectiveness, expenditure involved and the experience of other states where similar experiments have been conducted.

“There was a suggestion that artificial rain could first be undertaken on a pilot basis in the catchment areas of the dams. The administration has been asked to immediately consult expert organisations, study previous experiments and assess whether the exercise can help improve reservoir storage,” she said.

The Pune civic body mainly draws water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. Some areas of the city get water from Bhama Askhed and Pavana dams.

Due to depleting water level in dams, the Pune civic body introduced water cuts with alternate day supply in the city from June 15 while directing closure of washing centres of vehicles, swimming pools and banning use of drinking water source for gardens and construction activities.

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“The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its revised monsoon forecast for the period June to September. The country’s seasonal monsoon is expected to receive around 90 to 95 percent rainfall. Rainfall below 90 percent is also possible. The Al-Nano effect is also expected to have an impact on the monsoon,” municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram had said while announcing water cuts.

The civic body’s challenge has been compounded by rapid urban expansion. The PMC’s jurisdiction has grown from 125 sq km in 1987 to 508 sq km after successive mergers, while the city’s population is estimated to have increased from about 70 lakh in 2021 to 77.76 lakh in 2025-26.

Based on the government norm of 135 litres per person per day, Pune requires around 21.03 TMC of water annually. However, the state Water Resources Department has sanctioned only 16.36 TMC, leaving the civic body with a significant shortfall.

The shortage has also increased dependence on private water tankers. However, tanker operators say falling groundwater levels have reduced the availability of water from wells and borewells, making it increasingly difficult to meet the growing demand.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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