PMC to pay exam fees for Class X and XII students of civic schools

A total of Rs 16.01 lakh will be paid towards Class X, and Rs 1.81 lakh for Class XII students' examination fees. (Representational Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to pay the examination fees of Class X and Class XII civic school students appearing for their board examinations.

“The students in civic schools are from the poor families. All of them are given free education, but those appearing for Class X and XII examinations have to pay fees to the examination board. However, this year, the PMC has decided to pay their examination fees,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

In 43 PMC-run schools, there are a total of 3,606 students in Class X, and 200 studying technical subjects. The examination fees for regular students is Rs 425 while that for technical subject students is Rs 525. Thus, a total of Rs 16.01 lakh will be paid as the fees.

Similarly, there are 405 Class XII students in five civic-run junior colleges appearing for the board examinations. The payment of Rs 1.81 lakh would be made for their board exams.