Pune Municipal Corporation elections: Woman voters outnumber men in 6 wards

With women slowly emerging as a major vote bank, aspiring corporators planning to contest from six seats of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have to experiment strategies and campaigns to attract the fair sex. As Pune city gears up for the civic body elections likely to be held in the next 3 to 4 months to fill the 173 seats in PMC, the figures from electoral rolls show that six wards, which account for 18 seats, have more number of women voters than their male counterparts.

These wards are Gokhalenagar-Vadarwadi, Fergusson College-Erandwane, Shaniwar Peth-Raviwar Peth, Shaniwarwada-Kasba Peth, Shivaji Maharaj Stadium-Rasta Peth and Ghorpadi Peth Udyan-Mahatma Phule Mandai.

Further, in two wards – Ideal Colony-Mahatma society and Shivdarshan-Padmavati – the strength of women and men voters is almost equal.

Three corporators will be elected from 57 wards each, and two from one ward for the 173-member PMC.

A jump of over 8 lakh voters

The PMC has released the draft electoral roll for the forthcoming civic elections, while seeking suggestions and objections from citizens over it. In its draft electoral roll, the number of voters in the city has increased by over eight lakh than during the previous civic elections. In 2017, there were 26,34,798 voters which has now jumped to 34,58,714 voters distributed across 58 electoral wards.

The highest number of voters are residing in Dhayari-Ambegaon ward with 1,03,959 voters, while the lowest number of electorate is in the Magarpatta-Sadhana Vidyalaya ward with 34,080 voters.

Interestingly, after the delimitation process that decided the boundaries of each ward, the ward with the largest population is Yerwada with 71,390 residents, and that with the least population is Baner-Sus-Mhalunge ward with only 37,589 residents. The approximate population of Pune city is 35,56,824, including 4,80,017 and 41,561 people from SC and ST communities respectively, according to the 2011 Census.