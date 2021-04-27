Pune Municipal Corporation deputes firefighters round-the-clock at Covid facilities

PMC has directed the fire department to post two firefighters at each of its 16 hospitals and Covid Care Centres (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday directed the fire department to post two firefighters at each of its 16 hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCC) where it is treating Covid-19 patients in the city. The move comes after outbreaks of fire in several hospitals across the state over the past few days led to the death of patients.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “The PMC has set up various Covid treatment facilities across the city. They include Covid hospitals and CCCs. It is required to post firemen at these facilities round-the-clock,” she said.

The civic body is treating Covid patients at nine hospitals, including Naidu Hospital, Baner Hospital, Laygude Hospital, Dalvi Hospital, Khedekar Hospital, Jumbo Hospital, ESI Hospital and Sonawane Hospital, and seven CCCs, including Rakshaknagar SpCrts complex, Bankar School, Sant Dnayneshwar Hostel, Gangadham fire department building, SNDT college, ITI and COEP hostel. It is also providing round-the-clock vaccination at Kamla Nehru Hospital.

On Monday, there was a small fire in the basement of Kamla Nehru Hospital which was brought under control immediately. The PMC has undertaken fire audits of all its hospitals to ensure there is no fire incident again.

The civic administration, while getting the audit of medical oxygen systems in civic hospitals, has directed all private hospitals in the city to get their audit done.

The civic standing committee on Tuesday approved a proposal to install 10 duro-liquid oxygen cylinders of 210 litres each at a cost of Rs 27.90 lakh at the CCC in Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.