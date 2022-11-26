scorecardresearch
Pune Municipal Corporation demands increased water supply; state govt asks it to reduce leakages in system

The "delayed" sewage treatment water (STW) project with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funds is likely to be completed in the next two years, said Patil.

The next review meeting will be held in February, and the distribution of the available water will be done as per the situation, Chandrakant Patil said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has continued to demand an additional quota for water supply, while the state government urged the civic body to reduce 35 per cent of the leakage and increase the reuse capacity of treated sewage water.

“The PMC uses 22 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water every year, which is over the allocated quota. Around eight TMC water leaked in the system, and it has to be checked. The PMC has been implementing a 24X7 water supply project, and the leakage will be reduced after its completion in the next few years, with 14 TMC water being completely available for the civic body,” said Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, following a meeting on water allocation held on Friday.

He also said that the treated water will be made available for farming, industrial purposes, gardening, and washing of vehicles. “There is a sufficient amount of water for drinking and other purposes. The residents of Pune do not consume more than allocated water, but the losses are mainly due to the leakages,” Patil said.

The next review meeting will be held in February, and the distribution of the available water will be done as per the situation, he added.

