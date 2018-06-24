Pune Municipal Corporation cracks down on traders, collects over Rs 3 lakh in fines

Officials from PMC and police enforce the plastic ban by imposing fines of Rs 5,000 on hoteliers and shopkeepers who were found violating the rule, at Model Colony in Pune on Saturday. The officials also confiscated all plastic bags and items. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) Officials from PMC and police enforce the plastic ban by imposing fines of Rs 5,000 on hoteliers and shopkeepers who were found violating the rule, at Model Colony in Pune on Saturday. The officials also confiscated all plastic bags and items. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

On the first day of the state-wide plastic ban, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday took action against 73 traders, and seized 8,711 kg of plastic items as well as 75 kg of thermacol items. PMC officials also collected Rs 3,69,100 in fines.

However, traders in various parts of the city pulled down the shutters of their shops, alleging that the civic administration had taken action against them over the plastic they used for packaging, despite it being out of the purview of the ban.

Some traders at Sinhagad Road, Satara Road, Kothrud, Vadgaonsheri, Hadapsar and central parts of the city closed their shops after they learnt about action being taken for possession of plastic used as packaging material.

(Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

“The traders had welcomed the decision on the plastic ban and had not planned any protests. The illegal implementation of the ban has prompted the traders to close their shops in protest,” said Pune District Retail Traders Association chairman Sachin Nivangune. He said if small traders were fined frequently, it would be impossible for them to do business.

The traders will soon hold a meeting to decide on a strategy to protest the ‘illegal’ action, he said.

Meanwhile, many shops in the city started using paper bags instead of plastic bags.

Joint Municipal Commissioner of PMC, Suresh Jagtap, said the civic administration will intensify its action against plastic use. “After the state government decided to ban plastic, the civic body had raised awareness on the issue for three months. The PMC had also started collection centres across the city, but they received a poor response,” he said.

