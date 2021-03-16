Pune Municipal Corporation plans to set up Covid care centre and vaccination centre at jumbo hospital premises

The jumbo facility would be run for three months by the agency earlier appointed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is not only restarting the jumbo Covid hospital in the city, it is also planning to set up a Covid Care Centre (CCC) and vaccination centre near the jumbo facility at CoEP ground in Shivajinagar. It has also decided to give extension of three months to the agency operating the dedicated Covid hospital set up at Baner, and extend the contract of 117 healthcare workers for 44 days.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has tabled multiple proposals in the PMC Standing Committee on extending health facilities for treatment of Covid-19 patients. “The proposals were tabled on an emergency basis and all of them have been approved by the committee considering the urgent need for health facilities for treatment of Covid patients,” said standing committee chairperson Hemant Rasane.

In his proposal, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said admission of Covid-19 patients was suspended at the jumbo Covid hospital from January 15 after there was slowdown of virus spread and drop in active cases. However, there was a need to restart it due to the large increase in Covid-19 cases. There is a possibility of a second wave in the city as the number of Covid patients in the city is increasing every day.

The jumbo facility would be run for three months by the agency earlier appointed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. “The municipal commissioner has been empowered to take decisions and fix conditions for the agency running the jumbo hospital,” said Rasane.

The civic administration has also been given permission to set up a CCC at the CoEP jumbo facility if there was a need for it, he said. The PMC had earlier set up several such centres across the city but closed them after there was a drop in the number of patients earlier this year.

The PMC had also started a dedicated Covid hospital in Baner with the help of a private agency. The agreement with the agency came to an end on March 8 and is being extended by three more months, Rasane said.

The PMC has also decided to renew the contract of 117 health workers appointed for 44 days during the pandemic to overcome the shortage of staff in civic hospitals. “It has also been decided to purchase five hearse vans by spending Rs 75.85 lakh and two ambulances at a cost of Rs 30.34 lakh,” said Rasane.