PMC to extend agreement for treatment of Covid patients with only 4 of 11 private hospitals

After the Covid-19 outbreak in the city, the PMC had begun treatment of infected residents in civic hospitals, Covid Care Centres across the city and Sassoon Hospital. {Representational}

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend its current agreements — for the treatment of Covid-19 patients referred by the civic administration — with only four of the 11 private city hospitals working in tandem with the civic body.

The PMC had inked a six-month agreement with all 11 hospitals at the beginning of the pandemic. However, demand for hospital beds has decreased due to decline in active Covid-19 cases. If there is an increase in demand for oxygen beds, the agreements with the remaining private hospitals will be extended as per requirement, sources said.

After the Covid-19 outbreak in the city, the PMC had begun treatment of infected residents in civic hospitals, Covid Care Centres across the city and Sassoon Hospital.

The PMC had also signed a six month contract with 11 private hospitals to reserve beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients referred by the civic body and provide treatment at approved charges for each medical service.

The agreements with the 11 private hospitals, which lapse this month, had a clause for extension based on mutual understanding between the hospital and PMC, said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has not eased as of now.”

At present, there is not much demand for isolation beds but there is a need for oxygen beds… we will extend the agreement with a few private hospitals for three months,” said Kumar.

The 11 hospitals include Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre in Lavale with agreement for 500 isolation beds and 30 ICU beds, Bharati Hospital and Research Centre at Dhankawadi (110 beds, 25 step-down beds and 15 ICU beds), Sahyadri Hospital in Kothrud (30 beds, two step down beds and two ICU beds), Rao Nursing Home in Bibwewadi (35 beds), Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Erandwane (250 beds and 30 ICU beds), Kashibai Navale Hospital in Narhe (50 isolation beds and two ICU beds), Inalks and Budhrani Hospital in Koregaon Park (46 isolation beds and six ICU beds), Poona Hospital (46 isolation beds and four ICU beds), Global Hospital (17 isolation beds and one ICU bed), Bhakre hospital (25 isolation beds, six ICU beds and 10 beds for pregnant women) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital (50 isolation beds and 10 ICU beds).

The agreement will be extended for Symbiosis University Hospital, Bharati Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital for a total of 395 oxygen beds and 100 ICU beds.

The PMC had been relying more on private hospitals for treatment of critical patients due to lack of oxygen and ICU facility in civic hospitals.

Meanwhile, to scale up its treatment facilities, the PMC had set up an 800-bed jumbo facility on College of Engineering Pune premises that has 600 oxygen beds and 200 ICU beds, a new hospital in Baner with 250 oxygen beds and 37 ICU beds, and a facility of 150 oxygen beds and 17 ICU beds in Dalvi and Naidu Hospital. The PMC also plans to increase the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in civic hospitals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd