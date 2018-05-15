Pune Municipal Corporation chief’s son injured in mishap

The municipal commissioner, along with his son and daughter were riding bicycle in the morning. The boy was immediately taken to Sancheti hospital. (Represenattional image) The municipal commissioner, along with his son and daughter were riding bicycle in the morning. The boy was immediately taken to Sancheti hospital. (Represenattional image)

The nine-year-old son of Pune municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao was seriously injured in a road accident on Sunday. A two-wheeler hit him while he was riding a bicycle on Pashan road.

The municipal commissioner, along with his son and daughter were riding bicycle in the morning. The boy was immediately taken to Sancheti hospital.

Hospital authorities said he was brought to the casualty and then taken to Ruby Hall Clinic. Doctors said he suffered a head injury. Bomi Bhote, CEO of the clinic, said that a surgery was performed and he was in critical care. His condition is stable and under medical observation.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App