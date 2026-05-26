Pune allocates Rs 37 crore to tackle stray dog menace as bite cases double in five years

According to civic administration, there were 30,613 dog bite cases in 2025.​​​​​​

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
4 min readPuneMay 26, 2026 07:22 PM IST
PMC stray dog budget 2026Facing a surge of over 30,000 canine attacks annually, the PMC is ramping up sterilization efforts and expanding animal shelters across the city's expanded boundaries. (File Photo)
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With dog bite cases doubling over the last five years and the stray dog population estimated at around 2 and a half lakh, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has drawn up a Rs 37 crore plan to tackle the problem. The plan includes setting up three new dog shelters, creating 93 feeding points for stray dogs across the city, and increasing sterilisation efforts.

According to the civic administration, incidents involving dog bites or injuries caused by dogs’ nails are recorded as dog bite cases. In 2022, the city recorded 16,569 such cases, which steadily increased to 22,945 in 2023, 25,899 in 2024, and 30,613 in 2025.

“In the previous official dog census, the stray dog population was 1.79 lakh. However, the inclusion of 32 more villages within Pune Municipal Corporation limits has increased the estimated stray dog population to around 2.5 lakh,” said Sarika Bhosale, veterinary officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC).

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Three private agencies currently carry out sterilisation of stray dogs in the city, with a combined capacity of sterilising 294 dogs per day. “The PMC aims to make the city rabies-free and has sterilised 1,40,081 stray dogs in the last year. As per Supreme Court directions, the civic body has decided to increase shelter-cum-Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the city at Shindewadi Jakat Naka, Ramtekdi Industrial Estate, and Bhugaon Jakat Naka. The facility at Bhugaon will also function as a veterinary hospital,” she said.

The civic health department has also deployed one dog-catching van in each of PMC’s five zones to respond to complaints from citizens, Bhosale stated.

The PMC has also identified feeding points for stray dogs across the city. “So far, 93 feeding points have been identified with the participation of local residents. Each point has been allotted to a registered feeder,” she said, adding that a four-member committee finalises each feeding point after inspecting the proposed site.

The Municipal Corporation has earmarked Rs 37 crore in its 2026–27 budget to address the growing stray dog problem in the city. The funds will be used for stray dog control, sterilisation, vaccination, shelter construction, and dog-catching campaigns.

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Of the total allocation, Rs 31 crore has been reserved for dog and cat sterilisation surgeries and vaccination. Another Rs 1.2 crore has been approved for the construction of dog pounds and veterinary clinics, while Rs 5 crore has been allocated to increase the number of pounds used to capture stray dogs.

The move comes after the Supreme Court on May 19 dismissed applications challenging the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on November 27, 2025, for stray dog management. All states and Union Territories were directed to remove stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, depots, and railway stations and relocate them to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with Animal Birth Control Rules.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dog issue last July following reports of the death of a six-year-old girl in New Delhi after a dog bite and suspected rabies infection. Calling the rise in dog attacks and rabies-related deaths “disturbing”, the court said that the matter had become a serious public safety concern.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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