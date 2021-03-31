Pune Municipal Corporation puts onus on relatives to handle bodies of Covid patients dying at home

According to PMC, around 27,000 of the total 32,806 active patients in the city are in home isolation. (File)

With Covid-19 patients struggling to get beds for treatment and few preferring to stay in home isolation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put the onus on relatives to handle the bodies of Covid patients who have died at home.

In case of a Covid-19 patient dying at home, the ward officer or ward medical officer of the area where a Covid patient has died should take the information of the deceased person and put it on a WhatsApp group called ‘Covid Cremation’. The information should include the name of the deceased person, age, address, relatives name and their phone numbers.

“The ward officer or ward medical officer should provide the body bag and four PPE kits to the relatives. The relatives should wear the PPE kit then pack the body in the bag and load it in the hearse van. The van can be asked for by calling on the numbers 02025503211, 02025503212 and 9689939628,” said PMC Chief Engineer Srinivas Kandul.

Relatives should upload the 4A certificate and Form 2, along with Aadhar cards of them and the deceased person on link 115.124.100.249:8093 of the PMC. They can get the 4A certificate from a ward medical officer or family doctor. They should also carry a photocopy of their Aadhar card and that of the deceased person. The designated officer should approve and issue the online form of cremation pass to the relatives.

In case the death is at a hospital, the hospital doctor should put detailed information of the deceased in the WhatsApp group and provide relatives with the approved Form 4 certificate and Form 2. The administrative process should be carried out by the hospital along with arranging hearse vans for transporting the body for disposal. The hospital staff should handle the body by wearing a PPE kit and upload in the hearse van.

According to PMC, around 27,000 of the total 32,806 active patients in the city are in home isolation. A total of 725 patients are in critical condition and 3,016 are on oxygen therapy. The city has been witnessing a daily positivity rate of over 25 percent in the last few days, leading to an increase in active cases to a new peak and also increasing the toll due to viral infection.

To ensure there is no shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients, the PMC has started taking over 80 percent of the total operational beds at private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients, while restarting the jumbo Covid hospital at CoEP ground.