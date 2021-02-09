Pune Municipal Corporation begins Covid-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers

After the Covid-19 vaccination drive for healthcare workers gained momentum, the PMC has started the drive for frontline workers with priority to civic staff.

“The Covid-19 vaccination drive for healthcare workers has picked up. The PMC was achieving 100 per cent target for the past few days. More and more health workers are being given the vaccine,” said civic health chief Ashish Bharati.

He said the vaccination started for frontline workers at two civic hospitals, and 20 frontline workers were administered the vaccine on Monday. “We would be first in administering the vaccine to PMC staff. Then, it would be extended to staff of police departments and other organisations that are in the frontline worker category,” Bharati said.

It is necessary for the beneficiary to register their name in the CoWIN software so that they are intimated about the time and location for the vaccination.

According to guidelines, people aged above 50 or with co-morbidities would be next to get the vaccine. The Covid-19 situation in the PMC has improved a lot with the active caseload less than 1,500 as more patients are recovering than those testing positive for the infection.