Pune Municipal Corporation assistant commissioner dies of Covid-19

PUNE MUNICIPAL Corporation’s (PMC) Assistant Commissioner Dayanand Sonkamble, who was in-charge of the Dhole-Patil ward office, died of Covid-19 on Thursday evening. He was 56 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Despite coming from a poor socio-economic background, Sonkamble completed his education. He hailed from Tadiwala Road area. Sonkamble had taken over as the assistant municipal commissioner of the Dhole-Patil ward office area just before the pandemic began.

The Dhole-Patil ward office area was one of the worst-affected areas in the first wave of the pandemic. Sonkamble was instrumental in getting the situation under control by implementing restrictions.

He ensured that the restrictions are being strictly implemented by taking to the field and initiating action against those violating the rules. Sonkamble served in various civic departments, including the property tax department and at the office of the Municipal Commissioner.

The PMC has lost over 50 of its staffers to Covid-19 and has been compensating the victims’ families by paying Rs 25 lakh each. The civic body has also offered work from home facility to its differently-abled staffers. These workers have been instructed not to leave the city and report to office whenever called by the seniors.