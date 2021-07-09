Pune Municipal Corporation areas see slight increase in weekly Covid positivity, mortality rates

Six ward offices had more than 100 new cases while only five ward offices registered less than 100 new cases, with Wanawadi-Ramtekdi reporting the lowest number of new cases at 39. (Express Photo)

With many Covid restrictions relaxed in Pune city over the past few weeks, PMC areas have witnessed a slight increase in their weekly positivity rate. Meanwhile, the mortality rate has also increased slightly from 1.79 per cent to 1.8 per cent in a week.

The PMC registered 2,110 new patients from July 2 to 8, which was 1,977 in the week of June 25-July 1 and 1,729 in the June 18-24 week. The weekly positivity rate has increased from 4.77 per cent in the week of June 18-24 to 4.89 per cent in the June 25- July 1 week, to 5 percent in the week of July 2-8.

A total of 42 patients succumbed to the viral infection from July 2 to 8 while 1,831 recovered and 2,110 new cases were reported. While five new cases of mucormycosis were reported in the city this week, there were no deaths due to the infection.

Of the total 15 ward offices, areas under four ward offices registered more than 200 new cases this week, with the maximum of 300 in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, 291 in Sinhagad Road, 240 in Hadapsar-Mundhwa and 200 in Aundh-Baner.

Six ward offices had more than 100 new cases while only five ward offices registered less than 100 new cases, with Wanawadi-Ramtekdi reporting the lowest number of new cases at 39.

As on Thursday, PMC areas had a total of 2,941 active patients, with 1,447 in home isolation, 30 in Covid care centers and 1,464 in various city hospitals, including 617 in government hospitals and 847 in private hospitals.

Of the hospitalised 1,464 patients, 409 were on ventilator support, 279 were in ICU and 454 on oxygen beds. According to the PMC, only 9.65 per cent of the available oxygen beds for Covid patients in city hospitals are presently occupied.