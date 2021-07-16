Pune Municipal Corporation approves Rs 426 cr infra plan

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday gave its consent for a Rs 426 crore integrated infrastructure plan to construct a twin-storey flyover, three grade separators and one underpass to resolve the traffic issues on Ganeshkhind Road, a year after the demolition of the twin-flyover at the Pune university junction in front of E-Square theatre.

Chief Engineer Srinivas Bonala said that after obtaining a general body consent, the PMC will send the approved proposal to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to decide on the work plan of the project. “The twin-storey flyover for elevated Metro rail route and vehicular traffic is the main part of the project. It has to be done by PMRDA so they will plan for it. The rest of the work will be carried out by the PMC in phases after the actual work is started by the PMRDA,” he said.

The earlier flyover was demolished by the PMRDA after the authority and the PMC jointly decided to construct a two-storey flyover with the top floor for the elevated Metro rail, which will connect Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, and the first floor for vehicular traffic.

According to the new plan, the new flyover will be between Pune university junction and RBI office on Ganeshkhind Road and will be built at a cost of Rs 268 crore. The PMRDA had asked the PMC to fund 50 per cent of the construction, but the civic body urged the metropolitan authority to fund it with its own money, adding that the rest of the expenditure in the plan will be borne by the civic body.

“The PMRDA wanted the PMC to bear 50 per cent of the cost of the two-storey flyover at Pune university junction but we have not accepted it. The metropolitan authority should incur the entire expenditure of constructing the new flyover as the earlier one has been demolished for construction of the elevated Metro rail route. However, the PMC will have to construct the underpass, ramps and three grade separators at its own expense,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

The plan entails the construction of an underpass at Pune university junction for vehicles plying from Shivajinagar to Aundh and it will have to be constructed by the PMC at a cost of Rs 68 crore. Also, a two-lane ramp to connect Senapati Bapat Road to the flyover has to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore by the civic body.

A grade separator of two lanes each for to and fro plying of vehicles on Ganeshkhind Road is also planned near Hare Krishna Mandir Road. It is expected to cost Rs 15 crore. Similarly, two-lane grade separators at Shimla Office Chowk and Abhimanshri Chowk are proposed at a cost of Rs 10 crore and Rs 40 crore respectively.